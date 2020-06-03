Haryana Result 2020: Results Of Class 10th Exams To Be Announced On June 08

On June 03, 2020, the Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal made an official announcement about the results for the 2020 board exams. Minister Kanwar Pal revealed that the Board of School Education of Haryana will release the final exam results for 10th standard by Monday, June 08, 2020. The Haryana education minister also spoke about the opening of schools in the state after the end of the lockdown.

Board of School Education of Haryana to release the 10th-grade results soon

In a public statement, Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal stated that the Haryana board was ready to declare the Class 10 board exam results on Monday, June 08, 2020. After declaring the dates for the Haryana board 10th results, Minister Kanwar Pal talked about how the state would reopen schools after the end of the COVID-19 lockdown. The Minister revealed that all schools in Haryana would reopen by the month of July.

However, all schools will not be reopened at the same time. Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal clarified that demo schools would be opened up first. Other schools will be reopened only if these demo schools can function normally and safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister and opened up about the rules that these demo schools need to follow.

In his statement, Kanwar Pal explained how demo schools would work with an example. If there are 30 students in one class, then only 15 students can be called for attending the classes under demo. The remaining 15 students will be called to class the next day. Moreover, the Haryana education minister also added that schools can run in two shifts, one in the morning and one in the evening.

Students will be divided equally between these two shifts. Due to the time lost during the COVID-19 lockdown, there will be no winter vacations for the coming school year in Haryana. Further in his statement, Minister Kanwar Pal opened up about the pending exams of class 12.

While most exams were successfully conducted before the lockdown, a few 12th exams are still pending as they were cancelled due to the pandemic. The minister clarified that these 12th-grade board exams will be held in July of 2020. Class 12 results will be released only after the completing of all board examinations.

