Kerala University Exams Start Amid Lockdown, School Students To Start With TV Classes

Kerala has managed to flatten the curve and also ease lockdown in areas outside of containment zones. The state authorities are bringing normalcy in a phased manner and thus education system and university functioning will also be brought to a normal pace in a slow but secure way.

Kerala University recently announced its exam schedule. The final year students of the university are yet to give exams which have been pushed for over two months now. Read on to know the recent developments in Kerala University exams, assessments and more details.

Also Read | Kerala University Exams Updates, News And Other Details To Know Amid Covid Pandemic

Kerala University starts exams for final year university students

After the final year exams were pushed for over two months, the schedule has been resumed since June 2, 2020. The Kerala state authorities have eased lockdown in phases and one of the major moves includes conducting exams. Kerala University conducted the exams in over 162 centres across the state and one centre in Lakshwadeep. Day one of examinations were held without any discrepancies as per a statement made by university officials.

The representative also revealed that over 95% of the students have attended the examination, which was earlier hampered due to the coronavirus pandemic. There were special arrangements made for students in remote locations and for students finding it difficult to reach the centre. The local government played a part in helping students reach the centres and sub-centres.

The exams were conducted with all the social distancing and sanitisation rules in place. It was compulsory for students to wear masks to be allowed to sit for the exam. Kerala University set up a grievance redressal cell to help students solve their impending queries. The representative further added that there will be more efficiency in conducting the exams in the upcoming days.

Also Read | Kerala University To Increase Number Of Admissions And Other Updates

Kerala state authorities have begun with the television teaching method of students

In a unique move, the Kerala state education department has started with televised classes for students in the state board schools. The KITE-VICTORS Channel will broadcast lessons on television for students to follow at home.

The state authorities also said that students will receive recorded lessons online as well. CBSE board students will soon be receiving online classes as well, as per reports. The first session is named "First Bell" and it will be on air from 8.30 in the morning to 5.30 in the evening throughout the week. Students can also take updates from class teachers through phone or social media.

Also Read | Kerala University Latest Updates: Exam Dates Postponed For All Courses

Also Read | Kerala University Latest Updates: Students Protest Decision Of University Exams In May