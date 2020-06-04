Haryana Schools To Re-open From July; Function With 50 Percent Strength: Education Min

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Wednesday informed that the Haryana Government had decided to open up schools in a phased manner from July. The Haryana Minister said that the state had devised a strategy for the resumption of the academic year to prevent the spread of the prevailing Coronavirus.

According to the Haryana Education Minister, all schools will not be reopened at the same time and only demo schools would be opened up first. Other schools will be reopened only if these demo schools can function normally and safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that feedback from stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and experts was being taken to strategise how to resume classes while ensuring the safety of the students.

"Schools to reopen in July in a phased manner, starting with classes 10-12, followed by classes 6-9 and 1-5. For social distancing, schools to function at 50 per cent strength. In a class of 30 students, 15 will come in morning and 15 in the evening or alternate days," said Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal.

The minister stated that the state was planning to re-open colleges from the month of August-September. "We will be conducting a demo in 4-5 schools to prepare and better the plan. Colleges will reopen in August with first-year commencing from September. Universities will take rest of the decisions," he added.

While most exams were successfully conducted before the lockdown, a few 12th exams are still pending as they were cancelled due to the pandemic. The minister clarified that these 12th-grade board exams will be held in July of 2020.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Wednesday suffered the highest single-day spike in coronavirus infections with 302 persons testing positive for the virus in the state.

(With Agency Inputs)