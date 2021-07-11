Haryana Schools To Reopen In A Phased Manner Following COVID-19 Protocols, Check Details

Haryana School re-opening: Witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases, like few other states Haryana is also preparing to re-open schools and colleges across that state. The State government recently announced that government & private schools will be re-opened from Friday, July 16, 2021. However, written permission of parents is required stating that have no issues with their wards attending classes in offline mode. Along with Haryana, the Gujarat government is also planning to open educational institutions from Thursday, July 15, 2021. Several other states are also planning to start classes.

“Given the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, a plan should be made to reopen the schools at the earliest. As of now, the COVID-19 curve is flattened. Therefore, while ensuring strict adherence of COVID-19, the educational institutions should be reopened at the earliest,” Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said in an official release.

To be noted that currently schools, colleges, and universities in Haryana are closed due to coronavirus. Haryana school education directorate through a notification said that high school students can physically attend classes from Friday, July 16. Class 6th,7th, and 8th students will be allowed to go to school from Friday, July 23. However, the option of attending classes in online mode will also continue. Students who are not willing to attend the school can attend classes online from home. The notification informed that attendance won't be affected by the mode of learning they choose.

COVID-19 protocol to be followed in Haryana schools

Schools and educational institutes will arrange seats in such a way that will help in maintaining social distance. They will have to make arrangements to make sure that the COVID-19 protocol is being followed. Once secondary school reopens, the Haryana government will also announce its decision regarding the reopening of primary schools.

NEP to be implemented in State

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that Haryana is already leading the way to ensure a successful implementation of the National Education Policy. A deadline of 2025 has also been set for the same. He mentioned that dedicated efforts are made by the state and the central government to spread extensive awareness of NEP 2020 among the teachers, stakeholders.