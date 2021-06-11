HBSE 10th Result 2021: How To Check BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result Online

Haryana Board class 10 Results 2021: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will on Friday announce the Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2021. Students who were enrolled in the HBSE class 10th will be able to check their results online. The Haryana Board 10th result will be declared at 2.30 pm on June 11.

The Haryana government did not conduct the HBSE class 10 exams this year. The Haryana Board 10th exam was scheduled to be held from April 22 to May 12 which had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The results are prepared on the basis of internal assessment and practical exam marks of the students. A total of 3,18,373 students were registered for the HBSE Class 10th board exams including 1,74,956 boys and 1,43,417 girls.

How to check Haryana Board 10th Result 2021:

The Haryana Board 10th results will be available online. Candidate must visit the official website- bseh.org.in. Candidates must follow the steps given below to check their results.

Visit the official website- bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab A link to check HBSE Class 10th result 2021 will be flashing on the page Click on the result link Login using your credentials and submit Your Haryana Board class 10th result will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

In the year 2020, the Haryana Board Class 10th exams were conducted in the month of March. The overall pass percentage was 64.59 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 69.86 and the pass percentage of boys was 60.27.