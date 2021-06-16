HBSE Open School Result 2021 Likely To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check

The Haryana Board of School Education's (HBSE) Haryana Open School Result 2021 for grades 10, 12 is liekly to be announced on June 16, 2021. Students who took the open school test can verify their results via bseh.org.in, the BSEH's official website. Haryana open school students can check here for a direct link to obtain the results once they are available. It is recommended that you follow the methods outlined below in order to obtain the HBSE Haryana Open School Result 2021.

How to check Haryana HBSE result

Students who want to check HBSE open school result 2021 need to visit the official website of the board.

The official website of the Haryana Board of School Education is bseh.org.in

Navigate to the ‘Results' section of the homepage.

You will be sent to a new browser window.

Select "HBSE Haryana Open School Result 2021" from the drop-down menu.

Choose from the Class 10 and Class 12 results.

Your roll number, date of birth, and security code must all be entered.

Check your Haryana Open School Result 2021 by logging in.

Make a copy of the Haryana Open School Result 2021 for your records of BSEH result 2021

In April and May, the Haryana Open School Exam 2021 for grades 10 and 12 was held. Students should keep an eye on this page as well as the board's official website for updates on the HBSE Haryana Open School Result 2021.

As mentioned on the official website of HBSE, The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani was established in 1969 under Haryana Act No. 11 of 1969, with its headquarters in Chandigarh until January 1981, when it was relocated to Bhiwani. In 1970, the Board began with a team of 100 officials from Punjab University, Chandigarh, and administered the inaugural matriculation examination (10th Class).

With effect from 1976, the Board began administering the Middle test in order to enhance educational standards at the Middle level. With effect from 1987, the Board adopted the 10+2 educational model and began conducting XII class examinations under the new structure.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK