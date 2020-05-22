HBSE Result For 10th Board Exams To Be Announced By The End Of May; Read Details

The Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH, also known as HBSE, recently shared an update for the Haryana 10th board examination results. According to the latest updates shared by the HBSE board, the results for HBSE 10th board exams will be shared by the end of May. However, the exact dates for the result announcement have not yet been shared by the Board of School Education Haryana, as the ongoing pandemic may lead to a last-minute change in plans.

HBSE results for 10th examinations held in 2020

The Board of School Education Haryana has finally given a deadline for the results of the 10th-grade examinations. According to the official website, the Haryana board exams results will be shared by the end of this month. However, no official dates have been confirmed by the HBSE board. All students who gave the HBSE 10th-grade examinations can check for updates on the official website of the Haryana board, bseh.org.in. Here is a direct link to the website.

Some social media posts are claiming that the HBSE results will be released by May 20, 2020. However, these social media posts are not from official sources and are completely false. The HBSE has not announced any dates for the result announcement. It is likely that the results will be announced only after the end of next week.

According to the latest updates given by the HBSE board, they are already in the process of completing and finalising the results for all 10th standard students. However, things might get delayed once again due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has led to a countrywide lockdown. Haryana board was one of the first state boards to begin exam paper evaluations from home. In fact, the HBSE board had predicted that they would finish all paper evaluations by April 22, 2020.

However, due to the extension of the lockdown, all exam evaluations have been slowed down. Once the evaluations are complete, the board will announce the results. Before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed by the government of India, the HBSE board had announced that they would release the results by the second week of May. For obvious reasons, the results announcement has now been pushed back to the end of May.

