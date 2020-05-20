Pune University Latest Updates: Pune University To Conduct Regular Pen-paper Format Exams

Pune has recorded over 4000 cases of the novel coronavirus or the COVID-19. The district has eased lockdown in places out of red zones. With normalcy still at bay, daily life in Pune district has been hampered. This includes education and academics of thousands of students affiliated in Pune University or formally known as Savitribai Phule Pune University. The administration at Pune University offices has come out with new regulations, notifications regarding the upcoming offline exams, form filling and more. Read on to know more about what Pune University students will have to face in the upcoming days.

Also Read | Pune University Exams Updates, News And Other Details To Know

Pune University students to write exams in the offline mode

Pune University students will have to be prepped for the exams between July 1 to July 31, 2020. The exams will be following the regular offline mode in pen and paper mode, without any online process. Pune University director Arvind Shaligram revealed that the decision of conducting the exams comes after direct orders from state education government authorities. The order will be extending to all the students of final year or the outgoing students. Over 2.5 lakhs of students will have to appear for the written exams, however, Pune University has not made clarity on the safety precautionary measures yet. Shaligram revealed that the dates and the pattern for the exam will be revealed soon.

Also Read | Pune University Exams & Other Latest Updates To Know During Coronavirus Scare

Pune University to hold exams for outstation students post-July

After raising concerns over outstations students, Pune University declared that the exams for students out of the district or far from the centres will appear for the exams within 120 days from the scheduled exams. The students will have to inform the departments and HODs at first. There are plans being mapped out to conduct the exams in the district itself, where they reside, however, this is still under discussion. Setting the centres for the outstation students in their own district or place avoids unnecessary movement of students from or too high-risk areas during the coronavirus pandemic as per Pune University.

Also Read | Pune University News And Latest Updates: Know About Admission And Exams

Pune University students urge cancellation of exams for all

Pune University students, along with Mumbai University students have demanded the cancellation of exams of the final year students due to the high health risk imposed during the coronavirus scare. Many of the students have signed a petition to revoke the written exam plans. Furthermore, Uday Samant, the minister for higher education has written to the UGC to cancel the exams as per reports.

Also Read | Pune University News: Official Notice Confirms Exams Cancellation And Promotion For FY, SY