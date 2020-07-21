MHT CET Eligibility Criteria 2020: Maharashtra State Has Released Eligibility For MHT CET

The State Common Entrance Cell of Maharashtra has issues the MHT CET 2020 eligibility criteria. All candidates who wish to appear for the state entrance exam for B.Tech/B.E, known as MHT CET Exams can check the eligibility criteria. The State Common Entrance Cell has stated that all candidates who wish to appear for the exam and pursue studies in the related fields, need to meet these eligibility criteria. The MHT CET eligibility criteria 2020, has details regarding age limit, nationality, candidature type and more.

MHT CET 2020 Updates

MHT CET 2020 is a computer-based exam which will be held by the Maharashtra State CET Cell in multiple sessions. Aspiring candidates need to take a note of the fact that according to the authorities, 85% of the seats in the private unaided engineering institutes across Maharashtra will be filled with the help of the MHT CET 2020 marks scored. 15 per cent of the remaining seats are reserved for All India Quota and will be filled through JEE Main or MHT CET.

General MHT CET Eligibility Criteria 2020

Candidates who wish to pursue undergraduate engineering programmes offered by colleges in the state should take note of the following General MHT CET Eligibility criteria 2020.

Nationality – Candidates should be of Indian nationality.

Age Limit – There is no age limit for the candidates

Qualifying Examination – Candidates should have completed their Class12 or equivalent examination from a recognised board/university. They should have pursued the subjects Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics for their Class 12 examination. Students who will be appearing for the qualifying exam in 2020 will also be eligible for the MH CET 2020.

Marks Required – General category candidates should have secured minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks in Class 12 examination, while candidates from SC/ ST/ OBC background need to secure 45 per cent.

MHT CET Eligibility Criteria 2020 for Direct Admissions: The following category of students will be offered direct admissions. The admission will be based on their performance in the qualifying exam.

Foreign Nationals

Children of NRI/OCI/PIO

Children of Indian workers in the Gulf countries

MHT CET Eligibility criteria 2020 for candidates from Maharashtra State

Eligibility for MHT CET: Type A Candidates

Candidates should have passed SSC and also Diploma in Engineering or HSC or Bachelor of Science Exam from a recognised institution in the state of Maharashtra.

Candidate should either be a Domicile of Maharashtra and/or should be born in Maharashtra.

Eligibility for MHT CET: Type B Candidates

A candidate who doesn’t fall in Type A, have either or both of the parents who are domiciles of Maharashtra. However, they must possess a domicile certificate.

Eligibility for MHT CET: Type C Candidates

Candidates who do not fall in either Type A or Type B but their mother or father is a Government of India or Government of India Undertaking employee. Either of the parents should be posted and reported to the duty in Maharashtra before the deadline of MHT CET application submission.

Eligibility for MHT CET: Type D Candidates

Candidates who do not fall in (Type A, B and C category), but either of their parents is employees of or are retired from Government of Maharashtra or a Government of Maharashtra Undertaking.

Eligibility for MHT CET: Type E Candidates

Candidates who have passed SSC and/or HSC Exam from a recognised institution situated in a disputed Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Area and whose Mother tongue is Marathi.

MHT CET Eligibility criteria 2020 for other candidates

Eligibility for MHT CET: All India Candidature

Candidates who don't have a domicile of Maharashtra and are seeking admission into the engineering colleges in Maharashtra fall under this category.

Candidates who have Indian Nationality are eligible under this category.

Eligibility for MHT CET: Minority Candidature

Candidates belonging to a particular Linguistic or Religious Minority Community from the State of Maharashtra and as notified by the Government are eligible under this category.

Eligibility for MHT CET: Other State Candidature (OMS)

The Candidates who possess a Domicile Certificate / Residential Certificate / Residence and Date of Birth Certificate issued from the competent authority other than Maharashtra state are eligible under this category.

Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Candidates will be considered as OMS candidates for MHT CET 2020.

Eligibility for MHT CET: Children of NRI / OCI / PIO