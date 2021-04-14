Himachal Pradesh Board Exams 2021 And UG Exams Postponed Amid COVID-19 Spike

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has postponed the class 10th, 12th and undergraduate exams 2021. The decision has been taken considering the rise in COVID-19 cases. The Himachal Pradesh government has postponed these exams to May 17. A detailed schedule will be released in the due course of time. Earlier in the day, CBSE also postponed the class 12th exams and cancelled the class 10th exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Himachal Pradesh class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 were scheduled to commence on April 13. “In view of increasing #COVID19 cases in the state, it has been decided to postpone the ClassX, Class XII and Under Graduate examinations to May 17, 2021: Department of Education, Himachal Pradesh,” ANI tweeted.

The Himachal Pradesh class 12 board exams 2021 were scheduled to be held from April 13 to May 10, 2021. HPBOSE class 10 exams were scheduled to be held from April 13 to 28. The HPBOSE Practical exams for class 10th and 12th began in the last week of March and concluded in the first week of April.

CBSE Board takes a key decision

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Wednesday had to intervene in the board exam issue and chaired a meeting with the union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and officials to discuss the issue. The meeting went on for 50 minutes after which the union education minister talked to CBSE officials and decided to cancel the class 10th board exams and postpone the class 12th board exams 2021. Class 10th students will be evaluated based on an objective assessment scheme. Students will however get a chance to appear in the class 10th exam if they want when the situation is conducive for exams. Moreover, other states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh have also postponed their board exams.