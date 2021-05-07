HPBOSE 10th Board Exam Cancelled, All Students To Be Promoted To Class 11

The Himachal Pradesh government recently announced that the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE 10th board exams have been cancelled. It was also announced that all the students will be promoted to class 11. The government announced the decision on Wednesday through the official Twitter handle of the Information And Public Relations Department, Himachal Pradesh Government. The decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising cases in the state. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the HPBOSE 10th board exam cancelled news.

HPBOSE 10th board exam cancelled

The Himachal Pradesh government took to their official Twitter handle and shared that the class 10 board exams are cancelled because of the pandemic situation. The official tweet read as, “Keeping in view the sharp surge of covid-19 cases in the State, it was also decided in the meeting that the annual examination of the 10th standard of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education would stand cancelled.” A meeting of the state cabinet was held on May 5 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He reviewed the COVID-19 situation in India and shared his concern over rising COVID-19 cases. Here is a look at the HPBOSE 10th board exam cancelled news.

The decision was announced by the Himachal Pradesh government on May 5. All the class 10 students will be now promoted to class 11 on the basis of the marks of internal and pre-board exams of the first and second term. The government notified that class 10 students will be promoted according to the norms suggested by the CBSE board for its students. The HPBOSE 10th board exam cancelled news comes as a sigh of relief for all the students.

HPBOSE latest news

Apart from the HPBOSE 10th board exam cancelled news, the government also decided to suspend the class 12 board exams and annual eams of colleges until further notice. The official tweet read as “It was also decided that the 12th standard examination of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and the annual examination of colleges would also remain suspended till further orders.” All educational institutes in the state have also been closed till May 31, 2021. Candidates should keep checking the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org to know about all the latest updates, news and HPBOSE notification.

Image: Shutterstock