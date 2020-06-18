HPBOSE Result 2020: HPBOSE 12th Result Announced, See Toppers' List & Other Details

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) declared the result for class 12th on June 18, 2020, Thursday. According to reports, 86663 students had appeared for the exams this year. Among them, 76.07 per cent of students cleared the exams with flying colours. On the other hand, 11017 students failed the pass the HPBOSE 12th exams this year. Students can view their HPBOSE 12th result on the official website www.hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 12th result

According to reports, Prakash Kumar emerged as the topper in the science stream. He fetched 99.40 per cent in HPBOSE result. Meanwhile, Shruti Kashyap scored 98.20 per cent with the highest marks in Arts. On the other side, Meghna Gupta topped the commerce stream with 97.6 per cent in HPBOSE 12th result.

Himachal Pradesh has reportedly witnessed a significant drop in the performance of HPBOSE 12th result since 2016. However, the passing percentage has improved this year by a whopping 14.06 per cent as compared to the previous year. As per a report, in 2019, the north Indian state had recorded only 62.01 passing per cent in HPBOSE result, while it was 69.667 and 72.89 in 2018 and 2017 respectively. Moreover, the girls have outperformed boys by scoring 80 pass percentage in HPBOSE result. According to reports, out of the 43410 male candidates, around 72.40 per cent of students could clear the exam.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, the state board declared HPBOSE result without conducting the pending Geography paper. According to reports, Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education stated that it would award the grade for the Geography exam based on students’ highest marks, which they received in their previous four examinations. On the other hand, the practical marks for the board exams will be given according to students’ performance and their rank in school.

Steps to check HPBOSE result

Students who have not checked their HPBOSE 12th result can follow the steps mentioned. Read ahead.

Students have to visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org

They need to click on the link to check HPBOSE result on the homepage

After which, they have to enter the registration and other details before submitting.

It will open their scorecard

Students have to download the result and save it for future reference

HPBOSE result: Re-evaluation process

The passing marks per subject are 33 out of 100 marks. According to reports, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will open the re-evaluation and re-checking window for HPBOSE 12th result 2020 soon. So, those who are not satisfied with their marks and want their answer sheets to re-evaluate will have to fill up a form. They will have to submit all the necessary details along with the re-checking fees.

