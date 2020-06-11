Mumbai University Students Demand Clarity Over Exam Cancellation And Other Details

Mumbai is the worst-hit city in the country amid the coronavirus crisis. The city has over 52,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and over 27,000 active cases. The situation has disrupted the academic calendar of schools and colleges and anxious students are now demanding clarity over exams, the marking schemes and regular assessments.

Mumbai University as well is caught in a tough spot deciding between whether to conduct exams or not as Mumbai is miles away from flattening the curve of the pandemic. The state education department and Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackeray are yet to make a statement on the latest petition to conduct the exams under the Public Universities Act. Read on to know what the students are expecting from the authorities and more details.

Mumbai University students wish for clarity from the state education department

After all the exams of the universities were cancelled as per CM Uddhav Thackeray's orders on May 31, 2020, the decision was condemned by the state governor. The latter urged the universities in the State, including Mumbai University to conduct the exams as per the UGC guidelines. However, there is no clear direction from the state education department or the Chief Minister's Office.

Students are resorting to their social media accounts to ask the authorities to make a clear decision on the pending matter. One student wrote, “Governor has to cancel Mumbai university final exam. As our CM said exam should be cancelled because of highest Covid 19cases in Mumbai. We students can’t take risk of our life’s through large gatherings. We are worried. @CMOMaharashtra @BSKoshyari.”

Another student as well was demanding clarity, “We waited for more than 2 months for the government’s decision of cancelling the final year exams but not anymore. We want an official circular from Mumbai University ASAP! #JusticeForStudents.”

Meanwhile, an appointed jury is processing the decision over the cancellation of exams across streams in the state of Maharashtra including Mumbai University. The jury is yet to finalise a decision. Recent reports suggest that medical and law colleges in the state are in favour of conducting the examinations online. A final decision will be made by the jury soon.

