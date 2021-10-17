HPBOSE Revises Exam Fee Of Class 10 And 12 HP Board Exams 2022, Check Revised Fee Details

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced that the Class 10, as well as class 12 term 1 fees have been revised. To be noted that HPBOSE will be conducting HP Board Exams 2022 for classes 10, 12. The details of revised fee structure have been mentioned below. For more details on the same, candidates are advised to visit the official website hpbose.org.

The fee has been revised for the HP Board Exams 2022 which are scheduled to begin from November 16, 2021 for Term 1. The recent revision states that the class 10 students will be charged Rs. 400 and class 12 students will be charged a fee of Rs. 500 in order to appear for the exam. All the registered candidates are hereby informed that the fee payment window will open on October 18 and will be closed on October 22, 2021. However, if any student due to any reason fails to apply within the deadline, he/she will be given additional two days to do the needful. For that, they will be charged additional late fees. The list of important dates has been attached below.

HP Board Exams 2022: Revised Term 1 exam fees

Revised examination fees for class 10 is Rs. 400

Revised examination fees for class 12 is Rs. 500

HP Board Exams 2022: Important Dates

Payment of Term 1 exam fee should be done between October 18 to 22, 2021 (without late fee)

Last date for paying Term 1 exam fees with late fee of Rs. 100 is October 25, 2021 (tentative)

As per reports, HPBOSE has asked schools to make sure that students pay the fees at the earliest so as to avoid delay in completing the process for HP Board Exams 2022. Schools are also supposed to make sure that no student gets left out from this process and that everyone appears for these exams in November, 2021. To be noted that the registration for HP Board Exams 2022 for classes 10, 12 and other exams for classes 9 and 11 have been completed. The deadline to register was October 16, 2021.