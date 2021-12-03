HPSSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 554 Junior Office Assistant & Other Posts

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission through its latest recruitment drive is inviting applications for Junior Office Assistant and other posts. Candidates who are interested to apply for Assistant posts can check the eligibility here. The eligible candidates will have to get themselves registered to apply for the recruitment drive. The application portal will be opened on Monday, December 6, 2021. The deadline to apply for the posts is January 5, 2022. For more details, candidates can visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

Candidates should know that through this recruitment drive a total of 554 vacancies will be filled. The Commission has notified that only online applications will be accepted. Check vacancy details, eligibility and steps to apply here.

HPSSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Detail of Post Number of posts Medical Laboratory Technician Grade II 10 Investigator 3 Steno Typist 66 Laboratory Technician 1 Field Investigator 1 Junior Scale Stenographer 1 Junior Office Assistant (Accounts) 78 Staff Nurse 85 Radiographer 4 Laboratory Assistant 16 Operation Theatre Assistant 18 Sanitary Inspector 6 Junior Technician (Weaving Master/Instructor) 3 Junior Office Assistant (IT) 200 Assistant Mining Inspector 2 Junior Draughtsman (Electrical) 3 Pharmacist (Allopathy) 3 Medical Laboratory Technician Grade-II 2 Operation Theatre Assistant 2 Laboratory Assistant 6 Radiographer 3 Statistical Assistant 6 Junior Technician (Electrical) 12 Accountant 4 Librarian 1 Accountant 1 Junior Accountant 2 Mining Inspector 4 Pharmacist (Allopathy) 7 Boiler Operator 3 Medical Social Worker 1

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission Vacancy: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay Rs 360 as application fees. Candidates belonging to SC, ST category will be charged Rs 120 as application fee.Female candidates, Ex-Servicemen of H.P. /Blind/Visually Impaired candidates will not be charged with the application fee.

Age limit and eligibility

Official notification reads, "The minimum and maximum age limit of 18 to 45 years will be reckoned as on 01-01-2021. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes, Persons with disabilities & Children/Grand Children of Freedom Fighters of Himachal Pradesh. The upper age relaxation is also available to Ex-servicemen candidates of H.P. as per provisions of relevant rules/instructions of H.P. Govt."

Notification further reads, "The candidate shall be eligible for appointment, if he/she has passed Matriculation and 10+2 from any school/institution situated within Himachal Pradesh. Provided that this condition shall not apply to Bonafide Himachalis."

How to apply