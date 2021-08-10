HPTET Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh TET 2021 Result Declared - Here's How To Check Results

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has announced the results for the Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HP TET). Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of HPBoSE.
The Himachal Pradesh TET 2021 Result has been published for TGT Arts, Medical, Non-Medical, LT, Punjabi, Shastri, JBT, and Urdu. The HP TET exam is an eligibility test for teachers and is conducted by HPBoSE biannually.
The HP TET examination was held from June 9 to June 12. According to official data, the pass percentage of the HP TET 2021 exam was recorded as only 15.08 per cent. Among 48,424 candidates who registered their names for the exam, only 6,516 candidates qualified for the eligibility test.
Although the results are available on the official website of the HPBoSE, candidates sometimes face lots of problems while checking their results. Therefore, for the convenience of the candidates, we are sharing easy and quick ways to check HP TET 2021 results. The candidates can also visit the official website of HP BoSE .i.e hpbose.org
All those candidates who have cleared the examination will need to verify their documents before being hired. The documentation process will be held on the final HPTET result in 2021. Candidates will be eligible to apply for the post of teacher from class 1 to class 8 in Himachal and Prades. The Himachal Pradesh education board is likely to release the notification for the November session soon.
