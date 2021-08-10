HPTET Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh TET 2021 Result Declared - Here's How To Check Results

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has announced the results for the Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HP TET). Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of HPBoSE.

The Himachal Pradesh TET 2021 Result has been published for TGT Arts, Medical, Non-Medical, LT, Punjabi, Shastri, JBT, and Urdu. The HP TET exam is an eligibility test for teachers and is conducted by HPBoSE biannually.

HP TET Result: 15.08% passed

The HP TET examination was held from June 9 to June 12. According to official data, the pass percentage of the HP TET 2021 exam was recorded as only 15.08 per cent. Among 48,424 candidates who registered their names for the exam, only 6,516 candidates qualified for the eligibility test.

Although the results are available on the official website of the HPBoSE, candidates sometimes face lots of problems while checking their results. Therefore, for the convenience of the candidates, we are sharing easy and quick ways to check HP TET 2021 results. The candidates can also visit the official website of HP BoSE .i.e hpbose.org

Here's how to check Himachal Pradesh TET 2021 results

To check the HP TET result 2021, candidates need to visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education i.e. hpbose.org

Click on the 'TET June 2021' option available on the home screen.

Now, candidates need to enter their credentials, like application number/roll number, to log in.

The HP TET 2021 result will automatically appear on the screen.

Candidates can check their results.

It is strongly recommended that the candidate download the pdf format of the result for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates must ensure that they have a stable internet connection and a working mobile or laptop to check their results.

HP TET Exam: verification procedure

All those candidates who have cleared the examination will need to verify their documents before being hired. The documentation process will be held on the final HPTET result in 2021. Candidates will be eligible to apply for the post of teacher from class 1 to class 8 in Himachal and Prades. The Himachal Pradesh education board is likely to release the notification for the November session soon.

(Image: PTI)