HRD Ministry Asks States To Provide Parents' Feedbacks On Reopening Of Schools

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry is seeking parents' feedback in the reopening of schools and what are their expectations or what changes they would like to see when the same happens. According to reports, letters to state education secretaries have been sent out by the Department of School Education and Literacy asking them to provide feedback from parents on what are their views on reopening schools. The letters sent out to states and union territories have reportedly asked them to furnish feedback from parents as to when they would like the schools to reopen - August, September, or October.

Read: Amid COVID-19, Over 240 Million Students Affected: HRD Minister Promotes Online Education

As per reports, the letter was sent on July 17 and the HRD ministry had given a three-day deadline to states in order to collect the feedback from parents. The ministry had asked them to send the feedback by Monday. The ministry in its letter had asked two specific questions, 1: When do the parents want the administration to allow reopening of schools, 2: What are the parents' expectations when the schools finally reopen. However, media reports suggest that schools have not received any such letter asking them to provide feedback from parents. Media reports also suggest that parents are not yet ready to send back their children to schools due to COVID-19 fear.

Read: HRD Announces Guidelines For Online Classes By Schools, Recommends Cap On Screen Time

Parents against reopening

Delhi Parents' Association on July 19 penned a letter to Union Minister of Human Resource and Development (HRD), Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank asserting that parents in the national capital are not of the view of reopening school in the region. Delhi Parents' Association chief Aprajita Gautam told Republic TV that the organisation has approached the Union Minister after it found out that the Delhi Government has coined in the idea of reopening schools without taking the consent of parents in the national capital.

Read: Delhi Parents' Association Writes To HRD Ministry Against Reopening Of Schools

Read: JEE-Advanced: Admission Criterion To IITs Relaxed By HRD Ministry, Read Details