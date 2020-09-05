HSCAP Kerala 2020: Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result To Be Out At 9 Am Today

The trial allotment result for the first-year admission of Kerala Higher Secondary school will be published on Saturday, September 5 at 9 am. Valid applications and options are being considered for allotment as per the prospectus criteria. Candidates can check the trial result by logging into Candidate Login-SWS at www.hscap.kerala.gov.in and following the link Trial Results in Candidate Login.

Those who have not created a candidate login yet can check the trial result using the Create Candidate Login-SWS link. Applicants will have the technical facilities to check the trial result and create a candidate login at the help desks of the nearest government/aided higher secondary schools. Detailed instructions for applicants are also available on the website.

HSCAP Kerala 2020: Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result To Be Out Today

If there are corrections, they should be made through the Edit Application link in the Candidate Login and confirmation should be given by September 8, 5 pm. Allotment received for giving false information will be cancelled.

Detailed instructions for Principals in this regard are also available on the website. The Directorate General of Public Instruction said that the technical assistance to the applicants for checking the trial allotment result and making corrections/inclusions in the application can be sought from the help desks of all government-aided high schools and higher secondary schools in the state.

How to check your name in allotment list

Visit the website Click on the option Kerala Plus One Allotment List Enter your name and details in the new window

Admission is open for 2,077 high secondary schools across the state, including 818 government schools, 847 aided schools. 361 private schools and 52 residential or technical schools.

