HSCAP Kerala 2020: Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result To Be Out Today

HSCAP Kerala 2020 will release the results for Kerala Plus One trial allotment admission 2020 today, on August 18, 2020, Tuesday. Students, who had earlier applied can check their HSCAP 2020 result through the official website at www.hscapkerala.gov.in. Here are other details about Kerala Plus One trial allotment admission 2020 results and other things that you must check out right away. Read on:
According to the official notification by HSCAP Kerala 2020, the results for Kerala Plus One trial allotment admission 2020 on August 18, 2020, Tuesday. The registration process for HSCAP 2020 began from July 29, 2020, on the official site of HSCAP Kerala 2020 at www.hscapkerala.gov.in. Here is everything you need to know about HSCAP 2020.
The Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process or HSCAP Kerala 2020 is a single-window process for students who are seeking admission for Class 11 in the state. Interested applicants could follow the procedure on the official website of HSCAP 2020. The registration process for Kerala Plus One trial allotment admission 2020 started from July 29, 2020. Check out the dates for HSCAP Kerala 2020 results here:
Students who had applied for the HSCAP Kerala 2020 can check their trial allotment result for Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment admission on the official website at www.hscapkerala.gov.in. So, we have mentioned steps for them to find the same. Check them out:
