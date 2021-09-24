HSSC Admit Card 2021 Released For Constable PST Exam, Here's How To Check The Same

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
HSSC Admit card 2021: Haryana Staff Select Commission has released the HSSC Admit Card 2021. The HSSC male constable PST admit card 2021 have been released on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The hall tickets which have been released is for Physical Screening Test. Candidates who registered themselves can download the HSSC male constable admit card 2021 from the official website. The official website is hssc.gov.in.
The exam for which admit card has been released is for the Male Constable PST Race exam. The examination is scheduled to be held between September 28, 2021 and September 30, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to carry their hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they forget to carry the admit card, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall for taking the exams. The steps to download the admit card have been mentioned below.
The official notice reads, "All these candidates who qualify in the Physical Screening Test (PST) will be eligible to appear for the knowledge test. The knowledge test shall be of only 60 marks. The knowledge test shall be of objective type having Hundred (100) multiple choice questions of 0.60 marks each and of Ninety (90) minutes duration."