HSSC Admit Card 2021 Released For Constable PST Exam, Here's How To Check The Same

HSSC Admit card 2021: Haryana Staff Select Commission has released the HSSC Admit Card 2021. The HSSC male constable PST admit card 2021 have been released on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The hall tickets which have been released is for Physical Screening Test. Candidates who registered themselves can download the HSSC male constable admit card 2021 from the official website. The official website is hssc.gov.in.

The exam for which admit card has been released is for the Male Constable PST Race exam. The examination is scheduled to be held between September 28, 2021 and September 30, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to carry their hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they forget to carry the admit card, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall for taking the exams. The steps to download the admit card have been mentioned below.

HSSC Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

The registered candidates should go to the official website which is hssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should jump to the recruitment tab

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to login

Candidates will have to enter the required details like application number

Post submitting it the hall ticket for Male Constable PST Race will be displayed on your screen

Candidates should cross check the details and download the admit card

Candidates should take a print out so as to carry it to the exam hall

The venue details will be mentioned on the admit card

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets