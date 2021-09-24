Last Updated:

HSSC Admit Card 2021 Released For Constable PST Exam, Here's How To Check The Same

HSSC Admit Card 2021 has been uploaded on the official website. Registered candidates can check the admit card by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
hssc admit card 2021

Image: Pexels


HSSC Admit card 2021: Haryana Staff Select Commission has released the HSSC Admit Card 2021. The HSSC male constable PST admit card 2021 have been released on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The hall tickets which have been released is for Physical Screening Test. Candidates who registered themselves can download the HSSC male constable admit card 2021 from the official website. The official website is hssc.gov.in.  

The exam for which admit card has been released is for the Male Constable PST Race exam. The examination is scheduled to be held between September 28, 2021 and September 30, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to carry their hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they forget to carry the admit card, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall for taking the exams. The steps to download the admit card have been mentioned below.   

HSSC Admit Card 2021: Steps to download 

  • The registered candidates should go to the official website which is hssc.gov.in.  
  • On the homepage, candidates should jump to the recruitment tab
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to login
  • Candidates will have to enter the required details like application number
  • Post submitting it the hall ticket for Male Constable PST Race will be displayed on your screen
  • Candidates should cross check the details and download the admit card
  • Candidates should take a print out so as to carry it to the exam hall
  • The venue details will be mentioned on the admit card

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

The official notice reads, "All these candidates who qualify in the Physical Screening Test (PST) will be eligible to appear for the knowledge test. The knowledge test shall be of only 60 marks. The knowledge test shall be of objective type having Hundred (100) multiple choice questions of 0.60 marks each and of Ninety (90) minutes duration." 

READ | Goa Board 12th Result 2021: GBSHSE HSSC result declared; here's direct link to check
READ | HSSC releases date to conduct female constable selection exam, check details here
READ | HSSC SI exam 2021 postponed; new dates will be announced soon, check details
READ | HSSC SI Exam 2021 new dates announced; check official notice here
READ | HSSC sub inspector admit card 2021 released for September 26 exam, check details here
Tags: hssc admit card 2021, HSSC, HSSC male constable PST admit card 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND