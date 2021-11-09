HSSC Commando Admit Card 2021: Here's How To Download Hall Ticket Online

Haryana Comando Admit Card 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission is recruiting candidates for the Haryana Police Constable Commando Wing (Group C). According to an official notice issued by, "All those candidates who have qualified for PMT & PST as per result dated 07.10.2021, the election commission will conduct a written examination based on Optical Mark Recognition (OMR Sheets) for the post of Male Constable (Commando Wing) of the Police Department of Haryana against Advt. No. 2/2021, Cat. No. 01 on dated 14.11.2021 (Sunday) from 03.00 P.M. to 04.30 P.M. (Evening Session) at District Panchkula,".

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 520 posts in the Haryana Police Department. The examination is scheduled to be held on November 14, 2021. According to the official statement issued by HSSC Haryana, candidates need to bring the admit card to the exam venue, without which they will not be allowed to sit in the exam.

HSSC Commando Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download HHSC Haryana Commando Admit Card

STEP 1: To download the HSSC Haryana Police Constable Commando Wing (Group C) Admit Card 2021, candidates have to visit the official website.

STEP 2. Candidates will then have to search and click on the HSSC Haryana Police Constable Commando Wing (Group C) Admit Card 2021.

STEP 3. Candidates will be redirected to the Login Page, where they need to provide the following details including, Registration No/Login ID and DOB/Password.

STEP 4. Enter Captcha Code (if specified)

STEP 7. You have to click on the "Login" button now.

STEP 8. After login candidates will be able to download their HSSC Haryana Police Constable Commando Wing (Group C) Admit Card 2021.

