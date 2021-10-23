HSSC Constable Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Today; Here's All You Need To Know

Haryana Staff Selection Commission is all set to release the HSSC Constable Admit Card 2021 for male candidates. The hall tickets are scheduled to be out on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The admit card release date was postponed and the new official date for release of hall tickets is October 23, 2021. As the exam dates have also been postponed, the exam will be conducted on October 31 and November 1, and Nov 2. 2021. Earlier it was supposed to be conducted on October 29 and Oct 30, 2021. All those candidates who have already registered themselves and have applied for the written exam will be able to download their admit cards once it is released on hssc.gov.in.

Candidates must know that the OMR based written examination had been postponed due to some unavoidable administrative reasons. On the revised exam dates, there will be no change in the way exam will be held. It will be conducted in offline mode at various district headquarters and sub-divisions of Haryana. Through this exam, a total of 7298 candidates will be selected for constable posts on general duty. The exam paper will consist of 100 multiple choice questions on general science, current affairs, general reasoning, and mental aptitude. The steps to download HSSC Constable Admit Card 2021 have been mentioned below.

HSSC Constable Admit Card 2021: Website to visit

Candidates will have to visit hssc.gov.in on October 23, 2021

HSSC Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Candidates should visit the official website – hssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab

On the homepage, click on the HSSC admit card for Male Constable link

Candidates will then have to enter the Login ID to proceed

The admit card for Male Constable will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download and take a printout for exam day

HSSC Constable exam details

The exam is scheduled to be conducted offline in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 10:30 am and will continue till 12 noon. The afternoon shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 4:30 pm. As per the official notice, “The other terms & conditions of Notice Dated July 10, 2021, & September 27, 2021, will remain same and may be read as part of those notice.” Candidates should make sure to reach exam centre two hours before the exam. It should be noted that only those who qualify for the written test would be called for a physical screening test.