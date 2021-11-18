HSSC Constable Exam Answer Key Challenge Window Opens Today; Check How To Raise Objections

HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021: The objection-raising window to challenge the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) male constable (Commando Wing) answer key opens today, November 18. Candidates who are not satisfied with the keys can challenge the answer keys released by the Commission on November 16, till November 20, till 5 pm. The HSSC examination for the selection of male candidates was held on November 14, 2021, and on the same day, the commission conducted the exam for the assistant lineman post for which it had released the answer keys on November 16. The objection-raising window for the assistant lineman post opened on November 17 and will close on November 19.

According to an official notice released by HSSC, "Candidates are advised to clearly specify the objection along with the name of the post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination, Session, Set Code, and question number on which the objection is raised, otherwise the objection will not be considered. The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and an evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be made ".

Here's how to challenge the HSSC Constable (Commando Wing) Answer key

Step 1: To challenge the HSSC Constable (Commando Wing) Answer key visit the official website - https://www.hssc.gov.in/

Step 2: Now, click on the link to raise a challenge against the answer key for "(Advt. No. 11/2019 ALM (EXAM DATE 14.11.2021)"

Step 3: According to the guidelines outlined on the webpage follow the rules and patterns

Step 4: Raise the objections and submit the challenge to the HSSC

Step 5: Keep a printout of the HSSC Constable challenge raised for future use.

Image: Unsplash