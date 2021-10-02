HSSC Female Sub Inspector Answer Keys Out; Check How To Raise Objection Before Oct 5

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
HSSC female Sub Inspector answer key update: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission on Friday, October 1, released the answer key of the female Sub Inspector recruitment examination. The answer key has been uploaded on the official website and can be accessed from there. The official website to check HSSC female Sub Inspector answer keys is hssc.gov.in. Candidates are hereby informed that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature which means that candidates can raise objections if they want to. All the candidates who appeared for the female Sub Inspector recruitment examination are advised to check the answer key by clicking on the direct link mentioned below. The steps to check the provisional answer key have also been mentioned here. By following these steps, candidates can view the correct answers to all the 100 questions that were asked in the examination.