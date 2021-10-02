HSSC Female Sub Inspector Answer Keys Out; Check How To Raise Objection Before Oct 5

HSSC female Sub Inspector answer key update: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission on Friday, October 1, released the answer key of the female Sub Inspector recruitment examination. The answer key has been uploaded on the official website and can be accessed from there. The official website to check HSSC female Sub Inspector answer keys is hssc.gov.in. Candidates are hereby informed that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature which means that candidates can raise objections if they want to. All the candidates who appeared for the female Sub Inspector recruitment examination are advised to check the answer key by clicking on the direct link mentioned below. The steps to check the provisional answer key have also been mentioned here. By following these steps, candidates can view the correct answers to all the 100 questions that were asked in the examination.

HSSC answer key for the post of female Sub Inspector: Steps to check

Candidates should visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Public Notices" link

On that page, candidates should click on the link which reads 'Answer key for the post of Sub Inspector (Female)’

The provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and cross-check the answers

Candidates will see an option of raising objections on the same page

If they want to raise objections, then they will have to make sure to do the same between October 3 and October 5, 2021. Any objection raised post-deadline will not be accepted in any case.

Here is the direct link to check answer keys