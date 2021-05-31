IAF AFCAT 2021 Notification: IAF Invites Application For 334 Posts; See Direct Link

The Indian Air Force has released a notification for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2021. The AFCAT test is used to select candidates for recruitment at Air Force for both technical and non-technical posts. The application process for IAF AFCAT 2021 is being set up from June 1 and interested candidates can apply for the same on the official AFCAT website. Read on to know more details about the IAF AFCAT application process.

IAF AFCAT 2021 Recruitment

As per the AFCAT notification, a total of 334 vacancies for various posts is available in the Indian Air Force, which includes technical and non-technical posts and ground and flying duty posts. Interested candidates can take a look at the official IAF AFCAT notification given here. The IAF AFCAT exam date has not been released yet, but will shortly be announced on the AFCAT website. The official notification, however, mentions a lot of important criteria for the selection of candidates. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official AFCAT website. It should be noted that candidates will have to use the 'Candidate Login' option on the homepage to apply. Read on to know the criteria and eligibility requirements for the IAF AFCAT posts.

IAF AFCAT 2021 Eligibility Criteria

As per the official notification, the minimum age of applicants should at least 20 years and the maximum age limit is 24 years, for the flying branch.

The age will be calculated as of July 1, 2022. Certain age relaxations would be given to candidates who have an existing commercial pilot license, up to the age of 26 years. READ | NIMHANS Staff Nurse recruitment: Apply now for 275 Nursing Officer, Teacher & other posts

As for the posts of ground duty, the minimum age of applicants must be 20 and the maximum age no more than 26 years.

It should be noted that candidates below 25 years of age should be unmarried at the time of commencement of the course, as per IAF AFCAT rules.

As for academic qualifications, applicants should have cleared Class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks, with physics and maths as compulsory subjects.

Candidates must also have a bachelors degree/equivalent qualification with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

However, certain special posts will have separate and more strict academic qualification criteria, which candidates can take a look at in the official notification linked above.

There are some criteria for physical fitness, appearance and medical exams, which can be seen on the official notification.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK