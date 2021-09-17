IAF AFCAT Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecards

IAF AFCAT Result 2021: The Indian Air Force has announced that the result for IAF Air Force Common Admission Test or IAF AFCAT 2nd cycle result has been released. The IAF AFCAT 2021 result which has been declared is for the second cycle of exams. These examinations were conducted in the month of August 2021. Candidates who took the exams and are waiting to check scorecards can check it now from the official website. The official website is afcat.cdac.in.

AFCAT CDAC results 2021 can be checked by candidates, they should be ready with their Email id and Password. Candidates will be asked to log in to the official website. The exam was conducted in the month of August between 28th-30th August 2021. The official notification reads, "AFCAT 02/2021 Result has been declared and are available for viewing through individual login." Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below and can also click on the direct link to view scorecards.

IAF AFCAT Result 2021: Steps to download

Candidates who took the exam and are waiting to check results will have to visit the official website afcat.cdac.in.

On the Homepage, click on the notification that reads, 'AFCAT 02/2021 Result has been declared. Click here.'

OR here is the direct link to check IAF AFCAT Result 2021

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their details

As mentioned above, enter the Email Id and Password and then click on Login

Post login in, the scorecards will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and print a copy of the results for future references

This time, the recruitment drive aims to fill 334 vacancies. Candidates who will clear this exam will be eligible to appear for the Training session. This session will be conducted in the month of July next year. It will be held at Air Force Academy, Dundigal (Telangana) for all courses. For further details, candidates should keep an eye on the official website