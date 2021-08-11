IB Board To Be Knowledge Partner Of Delhi Board Of School Education: CM Arvind Kejriwal

A big day for Delhites, the newly formed Delhi Board of School Education on Wednesday shook hands with the International Baccalaureate, a nonprofit academic foundation, as a knowledge partner working in collaboration to enhancing the level of education for all.

Delhi Government signs an MoU with International Baccalaureate (IB) Board. IB will be associated with the upcoming Delhi Board of School Education. Now Delhi’s Education Revolution will reach newer heights with DBSE and IB collaboration. pic.twitter.com/Equ85hCLHf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 11, 2021

Founded in 1968, the International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO) is a non-profit educational organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. The IBO is an international organisation, working in 169 countries and is not associated with any particular country, which means it is free of any national, political or educational agendas.

Now DBSE students to receive IB education

The Delhi government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the IB. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was present in the meeting. The Deputy Chief Minister stated that the International board will be acting as a knowledge associate of the DBSE.

Delhi Board of School Education signs an MOU today with International Baccalaureate (IB). A big day for Delhiites | LIVE https://t.co/LIcTaTtsz8 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 11, 2021

Minister Sisodia had on July 29 said that the newly formed Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) will be affiliating 30 government schools from the 2021-22 academic session. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, had also stated that the government will be launching 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) by August 15. The decisions were taken at the second General Body meeting of DBSE and SoSE, chaired by Sisodia.

This is 1st time in India. IB Board shall be knowledge partner of DSEB(Delhi School Edu. Board) to provide support in curriculum, assessment & teachers training.



This is a big step to ensure world class education for every child including the kids coming from poorest families. https://t.co/GT3bqUAuY0 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 11, 2021

School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) to teach IB curriculum

On the other hand, following the pact with IB on, Wednesday, Minister Sisodia made it clear that all Schools of Specialised Excellence will be teaching the IB curriculum. Currently, around 190 schools in India are affiliated with the IB board, all of which are private schools.

The Deputy CM had added that in the following academic session, a total of around 100 Schools of 'Specialised Excellence' will be formed in Delhi with a focus that children of all parts of Delhi can access specialised schools in their neighbourhoods. All of these schools will be affiliated with DBSE. There are nearly 1,000 government and 1,700 private schools in Delhi presently and nearly all of them are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The Delhi government in July last year had constituted two committees to prepare the scheme and framework for the formation of the state education board and curriculum reforms. The Delhi government had approved the initiation of the DBSE on March 6, following which the society for the Board was registered on March 19.

Delhi CM boast IB for international standards

Following signing the pact with the IB, Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal said, "IB is an international board and it functions in 169 countries. Every parent wants their children to receive their education from the board. We have decided to collaborate with the Delhi Board of School Education with the international board. Students taking up the Delhi board will be experiencing international level education."

The CM added, "After this collaboration today, poor kids in Delhi will be getting international level education as experts from abroad will be visiting here to teach and train the students. Private schools too can get affiliated with the board. All the assessments will be done under the supervision of IB. A team representing the board will be visiting schools to inspect and verify the teachers to be trained."

"Now our kids will compete internationally. It is education that can eradicate poverty away from Delhi," CM Kejriwal stated.