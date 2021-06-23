IBM & Indian Institute Of Science Launch A Hybrid Cloud Lab In India For Advance Research

IBM and the Indian Institute of Science, IISc has launched an innovation lab. The lab is launched for advanced research in hybrid cloud technologies and to drive innovation in this area. The newly launched lab is located at the IISc campus in Bengaluru. The students and faculty in the departments of institutes will work alongside the IBM research scientists. The hybrid cloud lab will start with an initial set of projects that will involve the faculty and students from the IISc departments working with the scientists from IBM researchers India lab.

IBM and Indian Institute of Science's Hybrid Cloud Lab

IBM in a statement shared that cutting edge research will help organisations leverage the true power of the hybrid cloud. It will be done by enabling faster, seamless and more secure adoption of hybrid cloud and Artificial Intelligence. An IBM Institute for Business Value, IBV study on the hybrid cloud has revealed that the value derived from a hybrid, multi-cloud platform technology and operating model at scale is 2.5 times the value derived from a single platform, single cloud. Therefore, businesses are more and more investing in hybrid multi-cloud platform capabilities to unlock value and drive business transformation. Initially, the students and faculties will be from the IISc departments of Computational and Data Sciences, Computer Science and Automation, and Supercomputing Education and Research Center. According to reports, the projects include building autonomous, self-healing computing systems; adopting microservices and optimization of cloud-native applications; creating AI-based information management; and developing AI systems that can analyze human and machine languages, with advances in AI for Code.

IBM News

The lab will also take an open-access approach by jointly presenting the research findings in premier conferences, hosting various workshops and also releasing open-source material to the community. The lab will act as a hub for fostering the exchange of ideas, not just for the members of the two institutions, but for the research and industry community in the region. Director of IBM Research India Gargi Dasgupta shared that this hybrid cloud lab by IBM and the Indian Institute of Science will bring together two leading research organizations in industry and academia to create an ecosystem for Hybrid Cloud research, in India and the world. She also added that they are excited to collaborate with IISc to create innovative, industry-relevant solutions.

Dean, Division of Interdisciplinary Sciences, IISc Bengaluru, Navakanta Bhat said that the Indian Institute of Science is very grateful to IBM for partnering with us on this ambitious initiative to establish this state-of-the-art lab on campus. She further mentioned in the statement that they are particularly excited about making the joint research findings open-source and accessible to a wide community which will significantly accelerate innovation in the emerging areas of AI and Hybrid Cloud. The lab will be co-chaired by Prof. Yogesh Simmhan, Associate Professor, Department of Computational and Data Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and Dr. Amith Singhee, Senior Manager and Senior Technical Staff Member at IBM Research, India.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK