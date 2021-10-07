IBPS Clerk 2021 Registration Begins Today For Nearly 6000 Vacancies

IBPS will commence the registration procedure for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2021. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a government-owned bank personnel recruitment agency. It is governed by the Ministry of Finance. The official website says, ”The registration process for recruitment of clerks under the CRP-XI will commence from October 7, 2021”

Step 1: Go to the IBPS official website, ibps.in.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and click on the 'IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021' link. (After it has been enabled)

Step 3: On the screen, a new page will display.

Step 4: Fill in the required information and click the submit button.

Step 5: Complete the application.

Step 6: Complete the application process by paying the application fee and selecting the submit option.

Step 7: Create a backup copy for future use.

IBPS has four separate recruitment processes for the banking sector: CRP PO/MT, CRP RRBs, CRP Clerical, and CRP Specialist Officers. Each year, numerous exams are held for banking sector recruitment. IBPS administers the following exams:

The IBPS PO/MT exam is held for the recruitment of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees at national public sector banks that participate.

The IBPS SO test is held for the recruitment of Specialist Officers, who work in national public sector banks as Scale-I officers.

The IBPS Clerk test is held for clerk recruitment in national public sector banks.

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I test is held to hire Scale-I Officers in Regional Rural Banks, which are equal to Probationary Officers in National Public Sector Banks.

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant test is for the recruitment of Office Assistants in Regional Rural Banks; this position is equal to that of a Clerk in a National Public Sector Bank.

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II and Scale-III exam is held for the recruitment of Scale-II and Scale-III Officers in Regional Rural Banks. The post of Officer Scale-II is equivalent to Specialist Officer in National Public Sector Banks, while the post of Officer Scale-III is equivalent to Senior Manager in National Public Sector Banks.

IBPS provides services to government and commercial sector banks, as well as regional rural banks and overseas banks. Other financial organisations that it services include cooperative banks, insurance firms, academic institutions, and both private and state-owned businesses. Project consultation, assessment centres that assist organisations in identifying the knowledge and skills of applicants for suitable positions, personality assessments, senior staff training programmes, workshops for people who design their own question papers, and lists of experts who can effectively conduct interviews or group exercises are among the services offered.

