IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2021 For Main Exam Out, Check Direct Link & Exam Pattern

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letters for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains exam 2021. Candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims exam are eligible to appear for the mains exam. Candidates can download their IBPS RRB office assistant main admit card 2021 from the official website- ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam will be held on October 17, 2021. The link to download the call letter will be deactivated on October 17. Candidates must note that they must bring the printed copy of the IBPS RRB clerk mains admit card to the exam centre. Candidates who do not bring the hard copy of the call letter will be denied entry at the exam venue.

How to download IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website- ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download the IBPS RRB Office Assistant mains call letter

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2021

IBPS will conduct the RRB Office Assitant (Clerk) main exam on October 17. There will be a total of 200 questions carrying one mark each. The duration of the exam will be two hours. The questions will be divided into five sections each carrying 40 questions: Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English language, Hindi language and Numerical ability. Click here to read full details on IBPS RRB Clerk Main Exam 2021.