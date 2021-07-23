IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2021 Released At Ibps.in, Here's Direct Link To Download

Indian Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letters for IBPS RRB Clerk-X online preliminary examination. The IBPS Clerk admit card was released on Thursday, July 22. Candidates who have applied for IBPS RRB-X office assistant recruitment can download their admit cards from the official website- ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB-X Office Assistant (Clerk) preliminary exam will be held on August 14. The link to download IBPS Clerk admit card 2021 will be active only till August 14. Candidates are advised to download their call letters much before the deadline to avoid the last-minute rush.

How to download IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website - ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the IBPS Clerk call letter link flashing on the homepage

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your application number and DOB/ Password and submit

Your IBPS Clerk admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download IBPS Clerk admit card 2021