IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Results

IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2021 has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who took the exam can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results

IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2021. The result has been announced on September 8, 2021. To be noted that the IBPS RRB Group B Prelims result was already released in the first week of September 2021. It was uploaded on September 3, 2021 and can still be downloaded from the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can now download their result from the official website. The official website is ibps.in.

This year, the preliminary written exam was conducted on August 8 and 14, 2021. Candidates who managed to qualify in the prelims exams will be able to appear for the mains exam. The datasheet and schedule of the mains exam will be shared by the institute soon. Candidates can check the steps to download IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2021 and also the direct link here. In order to check scorecards quickly, candidates should be ready with details like their roll number, date of birth, password and registration number. 

IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2021: Steps to download

  • Candidates should visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, ibps.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link related to the exam
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter registration number or roll number and password or date of birth to log in
  • The scorecards will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check the details and download IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2021.
  • Candidates should also take its printout for future reference
  • Here is the direct link to download scorecard

To be considered that the selection of the candidates is entirely based on performances in prelims, mains and the interview round. IBPS RRB Group B Office Assistant or Clerk scorecard can be downloaded till October 17, 2021. Candidates can download the scorecards by following the step-by-step guide mentioned above. 

