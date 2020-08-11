IBPS RRB Exam 2020: IBPS RRB Exam Date And Tentative Schedule Out

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has recently released the tentative dates for IBPS RRB exam 2020. According to the official notice available on the IBPS RRB 2020 website, IBPS RRB exam 2020 would commence from September till October. Here we have mentioned everything you need to know about the IBPS RRB exam date and other details. Read on to know the details:

IBPS RRB exam date out

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the tentative IBPS RRB exam date on its official site at www.ibps.in. The IBPS RRB exam 2020 would take place from September till October this year. The application process for IBPS RRB exam 2020 started on July 1, 2020, and ended on July 21, 2020. Interested candidates can check the IBPS RRB exam date and schedule on the official site of IBPS RRB 2020. Check out the same below:

IBPS RRB exam date (tentative)

Preliminary IBPS RRB exam 2020 of ­Officer Scale-I and Office Assistant would take place on September 12, 13, 19, 20, and 26.

On the other hand, Single IBPS RRB Exam 2020 of Officer Scale-II and III would happen on October 18, 2020.

Main IBPS RRB Exam 2020 of Officer Scale I would also take place on October 18.

The selection process of IBPS RRB Exam 2020

The selection of Officer Scale I consists of Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and the interview round in IBPS RRB 2020. On the other side, the single level IBPS Exam takes place for the post of Officers scale II and II before the interview process. Meanwhile, for Office Assistant positions, the selection happens with the Prelims and Mains Exam and the interview round.

According to the official notice, PET would not take place during this period due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the pre-IBPS exam would also be for limited candidates. The cut-off for the Main and Prelims IBPS exam would depend upon the number of participating candidates. The authorities would release it after the IBPS RRB exam 2020 happen.

