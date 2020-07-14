MBSE Results 2020: Mizoram HSSLC Class 12th Result Declared; Check At Mbse.edu.in

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared class 12th board exams result on July 14, 2020. The students who have appeared in the MBSE examination can check their marks online through the official website www.mbse.edu.in. Here are further details about the HSSLC result that you must know. Read on:

MBSE HSSLC result announced

The board has announced MBSE HSSLC result at 12 pm today. So, here are various methods by which students can check their respective marks. Apart from the official website, they can also find third-party sites for MBSE HSSLC result. So, they need to keep their roll number and registration number handy to fill in the details. Here are steps for candidates to find their Mizoram class 12th Result:

Students need to visit the official website at www.mbse.edu.in

They would have to click on the MBSE results 2020 link visible on the homepage

It will redirect the students to a new page

Students then need to enter their roll number and registration number before proceeding

MBSE HSSLC result will appear on the screen

Candidates can download their MBSE 2020 result and take a print out for the future reference

MBSE 2020 exams

MBSE 2020 exams for class 12th students took place in March. However, the board had to postpone some papers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. So, pending exams for subjects like Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Computer Science, and Home Science resumed on July 1, 2020. According to reports, more than seven thousand students registered for the same.

The officials conducted the exams from 10 am to 1 pm in 79 exam centres across the state. The board assured social distancing and precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 crisis. So, they screened and advised the students to wash their hands before entering the examination halls. Moreover, the seating arrangement of ensured preferable distance between candidates.

Previously, the state education department had reportedly decided to open schools from July 16, 2020. However, the new guidelines for partial lockdown in the state from July 1 to 31 prohibited the same. So, the officials issued rules on June 30, 2020, due to which the educational and training institutes will remain shut till July 31, 2020.

MBSE results 2020 for class 10th

Earlier, the board released MBSE class 10th results on May 13, 2020. According to reports, a total of 18594 students enrolled for MBSE 2020 exams. Out of the same, 12,324 students passed. Moreover, three students jointly held the top rank with 476 marks out of 500.

