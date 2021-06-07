IBPS RRB Notification 2021 For PO And Clerk Released, Application Begins On June 8

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the recruitment notification for IBPS PO and Clerk recruitment under CRP-X. The IBPS RRB notification 2021 was released on Monday, June 7. With the release of notification, the online application process has also been started.

IBPS has invited online applications for the posts of Group A- Officer Scale - 1, 2 and 3 and Group B- Office Assistant (multipurpose). The online application process will begin tomorrow, June 8. The last date to apply is June 28. The preliminary exam will be held in the month of August 2021, tentatively. Read on for more details about the recruitment.

Eligibility Criteria:

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)-- Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent (a) Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s (b) Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer.

Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager ) ---- Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent. Preference will be given to the candidates having a degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy; Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s* Desirable: working knowledge of Computer.

Officer Scale-II --- General Banking Officer (Manager)---- Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having a degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy. Two years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution.

Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) - --Information Technology Officer ---- Bachelor's degree from a recognised University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology/ or it's equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. OR CA/ Law degree.

Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager)-- Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having a Degree/ Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details on eligibility criteria.

IBPS RRB 2021: Key Dates

Click here to read the official notification