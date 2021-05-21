IBPS RRB PO Clerk Result 2021: Provisional Allotment Under Reserve List Released

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday declared the results and released the provisional allotment under the reserve list for IBPS RRB office assistant- IX and IBPS RRB officer scale-1 under CRP-IX. The IBPS RRB PO and Clerk results have been uploaded on the official website- www.ibps.in. Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS RRB exams can check their results by visiting the official website.

IBPS RRB PO Result 2021

IBPS had declared the RRB PO result for CRP-IX on March 11. The provisional list of IBPS RRB officer scale- 1 was released on the official website- www.ibps.in. Now, the provisional allotment under the reserve list has been uploaded. Candidates can check their results online. The link to check the result will be active till June 20. IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I exam conducted earlier was to fill 3800 vacancies.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB PO Result 2021

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021

BPS RRB Clerk main online exam was held on February 20, 2021. The provisional allotment of finally shortlisted candidates was declared March 1. Now the provisional allotment under the reserve list has been released. The link to check this result will be active till June 20.

Direct link to check IBPS Clerk Result 2021

What is Provisional Allotment under Reserve List in IBPS

"A reserve list to the extent of vacancies as per extant provision will be drawn in each category subject to exigencies and availability of candidates. This does not guarantee provisional allotment to/recruitment by the RRBs. In the event of RRBs providing further vacancies, provisional allotment will be carried out for the candidates in the reserve list subject to vacancies being provided within one year after the date of provisional allotment. However, if no vacancy is furnished by the RRBs owing to exigencies or otherwise during the validity period the candidates under the reserve list will not be considered for provisional allotment. The reserve list will expire automatically on the day which is one year after the date of Provisional Allotment or 16 until a fresh provisional allotment is made, whichever is earlier, with or without any notice. Candidates who are not provisionally allotted or not in the reserve list will not be considered for any further process under CRP RRBs- IX," the official notification reads.