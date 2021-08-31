IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has already declared the IBPS RRB PO Result on August 24. Now, IBPS has released the score card for the IBPS RRB PO Officer Scale 1 exam 2021 on the official website and can be downloaded by September 25, 2021. Candidates who took the exam can now check the IBPS RRB PO Result 2021 by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to check their results quickly.

Registered candidates who appeared for the prelims examination that was conducted on August 1, and have not downloaded the results yet can do it now. The scorecards have been uploaded on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. Candidates who have managed to qualify in prelims are eligible to appear in the IBPS RRB PO main examination.

IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2021: Steps to download

Candidates should visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, ibps.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Latest Update/flash update’ section

Click on the link which reads, “Click here to view your scores of Online Preliminary Exam for CRP-RRBs-X officer Scale-I.”

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter registration number/ roll number and Password/ DOB to log in.

Post logging in the scorecards will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details mentioned on scorecards and download IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2021.

Candidates are also advised to take a print of the scorecard for any future reference.

Here is the direct link to download admit card

As mentioned that the last date to download admit card is September 25, 2021, candidates should make sure to download it before the deadline. Candidates who have qualified in prelims exam will be eligible to sit for IBPS RRB PO Mains 2021 exam which is scheduled to be conducted on September 25, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that the institute would make the final selection of the candidates based on their performance in prelims, mains, and interview round.