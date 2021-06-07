IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: 10676 Vacancies For PO, Clerk On Offer, Here's How To Apply

IBPS RRB 2021 Recruitment: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday released the notification for IBPS RRB PO and Clerk recruitment 2021 on its official website- ibps.in. Candidates who aspire to become an officer or office assistant in regional rural banks of India can apply for the posts. The online application process begins on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

There are a total of 10, 676 vacancies for officer and officer assistant. Out of the 10676 vacancies, 5076 vacancies are for office assistant, 4206 for officer scale- 1 (assistant manager), 1060 for officer scale 2 and 156 for officer scale 3 posts. Graduates who have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university can apply for the posts. Aspirants are advised to read the official IBPS RRB notification carefully for detailed eligibility criteria before applying.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - 5076 vacancies

Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) - 4206 vacancies

Officer Scale-II - 1060 vacancies

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer (Manager)

Officer Scale-II (Information Technology Officer)

(Chartered Accountant)

Officer Scale-II (Law Officer)

Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager)

Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer)

Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer)

Officer Scale-III - 156 vacancies

TOTAL- 10676 vacancies

How to apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021

Visit the official website - ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the application link scrolling on the top of the homepage

Click on the relevant link for the post you want to apply

Register yourself by providing the required information correctly

Provide the mobile number and email address carefully.

After successful registration, log in using the credentials

Fill in the IBPS RRB form correctly

Pay the application fee

Upload the required documents and submit the form

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Application Fees/ Intimation Charges (Online payment from 08.06.2021 to 28.06.2021 both dates inclusive). The application fee for each post is Rs 175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates. The application fee is Rs 850 for all other category candidates.