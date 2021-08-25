IBPS RRB Result 2021: IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2021 For Officer Scale 1 Declared

IBPS RRB Result 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Tuesday declared the IBPS RRB PO prelims result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS PO or officer scale 1 prelims exam can check their results online. The IBPS RRB result is available on the official website - ibps.in,

IBPS RRB prelims PO exam was held on August 1, 7, and 8. For IBPS Office assistant recruitment, the exam was conducted on August 14 and 21. IBPS RRB PO Mains 2021 along with Officer Scale II and III exams would be conducted on September 25, 2021. The link to check IBPS RRB PO prelims result will be active only till August 31. Follow the steps given below to check the results and download the scorecards.

How to check IBPS RRB Result 2021

Visit the official website- ibps.in

Click on the IBPS RRB CRP-X result link scrolling on the homepage

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your registration/ roll number and password/ DOB and submit

Your IBPS RRB Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2021

There are a total of 10, 676 vacancies for the posts of officer scale- 1, 2, 3, and office assistant. The online application process began on June 8. The last date to apply was June 28. Out of the total 10, 676 vacancies, 5076 vacancies are for office assistant, 4206 for officer scale- 1 (assistant manager), 1060 for officer scale 2, and 156 for officer scale 3 posts.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies