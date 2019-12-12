IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2019 Released At Ibps.in, Here’s How To Download Hall Ticket

The admit cards for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS exam were released on Thursday. The preliminary exam is conducted in order to recruit specialist officers in participating for certain organizations. The preliminary exam for recruiting specialist officers will be held on December 28 and 29. Candies who have applied for the SO post exam can download their admit card from the official website over here at IBPS.in

IBPS SO prelims admit card 2019 released at IBPS.in, here’s how to download the hall ticket

How to Download IBPS SO prelims admit card:

Go to the official website of IBPS. Move your cursor and click on the Tab titled as CRP Specialist Officers. There you will a link titled as Common Recruitment Process For Specialist Officer VIII. Click on the tab to access various related links. Now, Click on the tab with “Click Here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter For CRP Specialist Officers- VIII”. On the next page, you will find important dates related to IBPS SO admit card and a portion to fill the details. Choose your preferred Language from Hindi or English. Fill in the Registration number and Date of Birth in DD-MM-YY format as the password. There will be a captcha code as well, fill it correctly to verify your identity. You must fill numbers/ alphabets or both as per the image. Now the IBPS SO Admit Card will be accessed into a PDF Format. Download the PDF For later references. Take a print out to carry to the IBPS SO Exam Centre.

The IBPS has also released an information hand out for the SO prelims exam. The online main examination for IBPS SO will be held on January 25, 2020. The IBPS has proposed 1163 specialist officers in various banks through this recruitment process.

IBPS SO Admit card details: