IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 1828 Posts, Check Recruitment Details

Institute of Banking Personnel has announced its latest recruitment drive. Through its recruitment drive, IBPS aims to hire candidates for Specialist Officer post. A total of 1828 candidates will be selected through this drive. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply as the application window has been opened on November 3, 2021. The official website which candidates will have to visit is ibps.in.

Candidates should make sure to complete the IBPS SO recruitment registration process by November 23, 2021. Candidates will be selected if they clear all the rounds i.e Preliminary Exam, Mains exam, and the Interview round. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy details, and steps to apply here.

IBPS SO 2021: Important dates

The online registration and form filling process has been started on November 3, 202

Deadline to fill the IBPS SO registration form and apply is November 23, 2021

Admit card release date for preliminary exam has not been announced yet

Online Examination – Preliminary will be conducted on December 26, 2021

Online Examination – Main will be conducted on January 30, 2022

The result for the same will be out in February 2022

The interview will be conducted either in February or March 2022

Provisional allotment will be there in April 2022

Here is the direct link to check the detailed notification

IBPS SO 2021: Vacancy Details

For IT Officer 220 candidates will be selected

For Agricultural Field Officer 884 posts

Rajbhasha Adhikari 84 posts

For Law Officer 44 posts

For HR/Personnel Officer 61 posts

For Marketing Officer 535 posts

IBPS SO 2021: Here’s How to apply

In order to apply for this recruitment, candidates must visit the official site – ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the notification that reads, 'Click here to apply for CRP SPL XI.'

Candidates will then have to register themselves or log in if they are already registered by using registration number and password.

Candidates should fill the application form, upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Post submitting it, candidates should download and print a copy of the registration form.

In order to apply for the same, the application fee for IBPS SO 2021 recruitment is Rs. 175. It is for candidates applying under SC/ST/PwD categories. For candidates belonging to any other category, the fee is Rs. 850. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for being updated.