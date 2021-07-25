ICAI Announces Re-exams For Maharashtra Students Who Missed Paper Due To Heavy Rain

ICAI update on exams: As Maharashtra is experiencing heavy rainfall, many students are facing issues in reaching the exam centre due to waterlogging. CA Foundation Examination, Paper 1 was held on July 24 all over India for Principles and Practice of the Accounting paper. Many students were not able to give exams due to heavy rainfall. ICAI got to know about this and has acknowledged it. Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has said that it will give opportunities for those students who were absent in the Foundation exam 2021. This is in view to protect the career advancement and academic interest of the examinees concerned.

ICAI issued notification

ICAI has issued a notification that reads that ICAI has been informed about the adverse weather conditions in the cities of Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, and Satara. Due to the natural calamity and exceptional circumstances beyond the control of the examinees of the entry-level examination, it has been decided that an opportunity be given to the examinees who were absent in Foundation Examination, Paper – 1, Principles and Practice of Accounting held on 24th July 2021 to write the said paper on a date which will be intimated after the conclusion of Foundation Examination i.e. 30th July 2021. These examinees are advised to appear for the remaining papers of the Foundation examination scheduled to be held on 26th, 28th, and 30th July 2021. However, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations notification dated 7th June 2021 in respect to all other cities/centres shall remain unchanged. The candidates are advised to note the above and look up the website of the Institute, www.icai.org

ICAI also informed about it through its Twitter handle on July 24, 2021. The tweet reads, "Important Announcement regarding ICAI Chartered Accountancy Foundation Examination Paper - 1 which was scheduled for 24th July 2021 for the examinees in the cities namely Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli and Satara. Details https://resource.cdn.icai.org/65717exam240721.pdf…"