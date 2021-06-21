ICAI CA 2021 Admit Card Likely To Release On June 21, Exam To Start From July 5

CA (Chartered Accountant) Exams for intermediate and basic courses in 2021 will start on July 5, 2021. The admit card is likely to be released today, June 21, 2021. However, due to the current COVID scenario, students have requested the ICAI to provide them with the option of opting out of the examination. Here is more information about the CA July admit card 2021 and what are the students demanding.

ICAI CA 2021 admit card

In continuation to Announcement dated 26.5.2021, students may note the revised schedule of Chartered Accountant Examinations to be held from 5th July 2021 to 20th July, 2021 from 2 PM to 5 PM (IST) It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday

Check the official notice about the same here.

A total of 987 CA students from throughout the country have filed a PIL in the Supreme Court of India, requesting that the examination be postponed. Apart from requesting that the CA Exams be postponed until 2021, students have pressed the ICAI on a number of other issues.

Students are requesting that the aspirants with COVID 19 must have the opportunity to opt-out. Before the November cycle, an extra effort must be made. The applicants must get vaccinated before the test. Every district in India should have at least one test centre, and the exams should be staggered.

The students have asked the court to order the ICAI to provide a new option for selecting an examination centre. The petitioners have asked that the CA Exams 2021 should also be postponed if the situation does not allow it. The test, however, is now set to commence on July 5, 2021. Students should keep an eye on the official announcements for any CA Exams 2021 changes.

The CA Exams 2021 notice, which was issued on June 5, makes no provision for students with COVID 19. The petition to the Supreme Court also asks that the number of examination centres be increased so that students do not have to travel as far.

The Candidates are further advised to note the above and stay in touch with the website of the Institute,

www.icai.org

CA admit card download

Go to the official website of ICAI at advit.icaiexam.icai.org.

Login to the website using the same credentials you used while applying for the exam.

Candidates can then check their ICAI Adv ITT Hall Ticket and download them.

Candidates are advised to take the printout of their admit card way ahead of time.

