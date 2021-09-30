ICAI CA December Exam 2021: Registration Window Closing Today, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
ICAI CA December exam update: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will be closing its registration process for CA December 2021 exam soon. As per the official schedule, ICAI CA exam registration process is scheduled to be closed on September 30, 2021. The process will be closed for Foundation, Final as well as Intermediate courses. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by today as the registration window will be closed soon. In order to apply, candidates will have to visit the official website of the ICAI Exam on icaiexam.icai.org.
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in the first week of September issued notification related to the Chartered Accountant examination. For CA exam 2021, ICAI has allowed students who converted from an earlier scheme to a revised scheme from July 21 to August 20 to appear for the Old or New scheme examination to be held in November 2021. ICAI took to Twitter to disseminate this information about the CA examination. The tweet reads, "Important Announcement - Students converted from earlier scheme to revised scheme from July 21, 2021, to August 20, 2021, allowed to appear in Old/ New scheme in November 2021 examination."
