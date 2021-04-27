ICAI CA Exams 2021: CA Inter And Final Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA intermediate exam as well as CA final exams that were scheduled to be held in the month of May. The decision to postpone CA exams has been taken in view of the rapidly increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the country. As per the official notice, the exams will be conducted only after the COVID situation improves.

CA exams postponed due to COVID-19

ICAI will, however, inform the new dates for the exam at least 25 days in advance. As per the original schedule released by ICAI, the CA intermediate exams for the old and new courses were scheduled to begin on May 22 and the final exam was set to commence on May 21. The CA intermediate IPC old course exam was scheduled to begin on May 4 and conclude on June 4, while the CA intermediate new course exam will conclude on June 6. The CA Final exam for both, old and new courses was to conclude on June 5.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of welfare & well - being of students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the Final and Intermediate Chartered Accountants Examinations which are scheduled to commence from 21st (Final) / 22nd (Intermediate) May 2021 across the globe. However, the situation of a pandemic will be reviewed (COVID cases, MHA guidelines, Centre and State Government directions) and fresh dates will be intimated to students. While doing so, a notice of at least 25 days will be given before the start of the examinations. The Candidates are advised to note the above and stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org," the official notice reads.

Last weak, CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal had informed that the Institute is considering the situation and an appropriate decision for the exams will be taken soon. “I am receiving lots of inquiries about exam schedules. Let me tell you ICAI and its exam committee knows the current pandemic situation and they would take appropriate decisions by month-end probably. Keep studying hard,” CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal had tweeted on Thursday.