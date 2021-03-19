ICAI CA Final Result 2021 Date: CA Final & Foundation Results To Be Declared On This Date

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy (ICAI) has announced the date for the result declaration of the CA final exam of the old and new courses, as well as, CA foundation course exams. According to the latest notification, CA final results and CA foundation results on the evening of March 21 or on the morning of March 22. Once the result is declared, candidates who have appeared in the exam that was held in January 2021 will be able to check their results on icai.org, caresults.icai.org.

Candidates can also register at ICAI to get their CA results at their e-mail address. The facility to register for 'Result on Email' has been opened on March 19. "Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 19th March 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result," the official notice reads.

The ICAI CA results will also be available on the official websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their ICAI CA result 2021. Candidates can visit any of the websites mentioned above to check their results.

How to Check ICAI CA Results 2021

Visit the official website as mentioned above

Click on the relevant link for CA Final or Foundation Results

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number and registration number or Pin.

Your ICAI CA final result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

In a recent notification of UGC, students who clear the Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS), or Cost and Works Accountant (ICWA) exams will be treated equivalent to postgraduate degree holders. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has finally considered the requests of ICAI and resolved that the CA, CS, ICWA qualifications will be treated equivalent to a PG degree. CA, CS or ICWA qualified persons can also apply for UGC-NET as their degrees will be considered as a Master's degree.

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)