ICAI CA Foundation Exam Postponed Due To COVID-19; CA Inter Exam Schedule Released

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Saturday said that the ICAI Foundation Examination has been postponed.

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Saturday said that the ICAI Foundation Examination has been postponed. ICAI further stated that that the CA Foundation Examination will now commence from July 24, 2021, across the globe. 

ICAI postpones CA Foundation Examination; shares new schedule

While announcing the revised dates for CA Foundation Examination June/ July 2021, ICAI informed that the exams will be held on July 26, 28, and 30. It further informed that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a public holiday by the central government or any state government or local holiday. 

Making another important announcement regarding the re-opening of the Online Window for Change of Examination City (May/July 2021), ICAI also said that the changes can be made from June 9, 2021, to June 11, 2021. Online Window facility available at https://icaiexam.icai.org, it added. 

COVID-19 situation in India

India so far has recorded over 2,86,94,879 positive cases, out of which 2,67,95,549 have successfully recovered and 3,44,082 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,20,529 new cases, 1,97,894 fresh recoveries and 3,380 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 15,55,248. 

(Image: Twitter- @theicai)

