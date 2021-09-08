ICAI Releases Important Notice For CA Examination 2021, Check Official Notification Here

ICAI exam 2021: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued notification related to Chartered Accountant examination. For CA exam 2021, ICAI has allowed students who converted from an earlier scheme to a revised scheme from July 21 to August 20 to appear for the Old or New scheme examination to be held in November 2021.

The examination department has also given an “Opt-out option” for examinees. It will be considered in case where the examinee, their grandparents, parents, spouse, children, and siblings (residing in the same premises) were infected with COVID-19, to appear in the November 2021 examination cycle. Irrespective of opting out of the May 2021 examination cycle, the last attempt to appear in CA Final and Intermediate Old Course examination is extended to November 2021.

ICAI CA exam official notification

“In view of the above announcements, the students who have converted from earlier scheme to revised scheme from July 21, 2021, to August 20, 2021, are hereby allowed to appear in Old/ New scheme (Intermediate (Integrated Professional Competence)/ Intermediate and Final (Old)/Final (New)) in November 2021 examination. Accordingly, such students while filling the examination form for November, 2021 examination cycle, are required to specify the scheme they intend to appear,” the official notice read.

ICAI took to Twitter to disseminate this information about CA examination. The tweet reads, "Important Announcement - Students converted from earlier scheme to revised scheme from July 21, 2021 to August 20, 2021 allowed to appear in Old/ New scheme in November 2021 examination." The tweet also had a link containing all the details. Here is direct link to check the official notification.