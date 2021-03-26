ICAI Result: CA Intermediate Result Declared At Icaiexam.icai.org, See How To Download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the CA intermediate result. The ICAI result was declared today for all the candidates on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India at icai.org. The candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about their CA intermediate result for quite some time now. The wait for candidates is now over as the CA intermediate result is declared. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the CA exam result 2021.

Direct link to check CA Intermediate results 2021

CA intermediate result announced

ICAI had earlier announced the CA intermediate result date for the candidates. CA intermediate result date was declared in official notification. The result declared is for both the old and new courses. The examination was held in January this year. Since then the candidates had been waiting to get their ICAI result. The ICAI had also opened the facility for getting the result on email once declared. Those candidates who avail of this facility will be getting their results on the registered email address once the CA intermediate results are declared. The ICAI result for CA intermediate exam has been declared on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. Candidates can now go to the above-mentioned websites and do their ICAI result download. The CA intermediate result can be downloaded by using registration number or pin no. along with the roll number of a candidate. A lot of people are curious to know about how to do the CA intermediate result download from the websites. Here is a look at how to download the CA intermediate result.

How to download the CA intermediate result?

Go to the official websites of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India at on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Look for the link of CA intermediate results and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the required credentials like your roll number and registration number or Pin and click on submit.

Your ICAI result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct link to check CA Intermediate Old course results

Direct link to check CA Intermediate New course results

ICAI had earlier released the CA Final and Foundation results for candidates. The results were declared on March 21, 2021. Those results can also be checked by the candidates on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the ICAI to know about the latest updates and news related to the CA exam result 2021.

Image Credits: Shutterstock