ICAR PG 2021: NTA Releases Answer Key; Here's How To Raise Objections & More

ICAR PG Answer Key 2021: The Indian Council of Agriculture Research Postgraduate or ICAR PG Answer Key has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The examination authority has published both the ICAR PG and the ICAR All India Competitive Examination JRF/SRF, Ph.D. or ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF, Ph.D. This year. The ICAR Exam was held on September 17 via online mode.

Those candidates who took part in the examination can check and download the NTA ICAR answer key 2021 by visiting the official website at icar.nta.ac.in. Candidates must know that the latest answer key issued by NTA is provisional in nature and will remain only for 2 days. Meanwhile, students can also raise objections against the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 for each objection. It is recommended that candidates should follow the below-given steps to check the answer key. Candidates can also use the direct link given here - NTA ICAR PG Answer Key 2021.

ICAR PG 2021 Answer Key: Here's how to check & raise objections

STEP 1: To check the ICAR PG 2021 Answer Key, visit the official website at - icar.nta.ac.in .

. STEP 2: Now on the homepage, select the link that reads, " ICAR (PG) 2021-Answer Key Challenge " or " ICAR (Ph.D.)-2021 Answer Key Challenge".

" or " STEP 3: Automatically, a new window would appear on the screen.

STEP 4: Enter credentials such as Application Number and Date of Birth or Application Number and Password.

STEP 5: It is recommended that the candidates should keep a copy of the provisional answer key for future use.

ICAR PG Answer Key 2021 | Official Notice

As per the official notice issued by the NTA, "the candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs.200/-per question challenged, in the given window. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through key challenge links will be considered. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. "No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of his/her challenge".

Image: Shutterstock